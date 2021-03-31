ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Money laundering charges: Tareen says FIA's claims are totally fabricated

  • The former PTI leader says e has already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to FIA notice
  • The FIA filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 31 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has rejected accusations against him and his family by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), saying the claims are totally fabricated.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Tareen said: "FIA's latest claims against me and my family are totally fabricated."

He added, "I have already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to FIA notice. Unfortunate to see them go on another smear campaign against me & my family without establishing anything illegal."

Earlier, the FIA filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges.

The FIA accused Tareen of transferring over Rs3 billion from JDW company to his son-in-law's closed paper manufacturing company Farooqui Pulp. The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation, and cheating in the FIR.

The FIA alleged that the money was later transferred to the accounts of different members of the Tareen family. Also, the former PTI leader and his family members are accused of being involved in purchasing US dollars from the open market and transferring them into their overseas accounts.

Jahangir Tareen Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Federal Investigation Agency money laundering charges sugar scandal accusations rejected claims rejected

Money laundering charges: Tareen says FIA's claims are totally fabricated

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters