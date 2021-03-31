Money laundering charges: Tareen says FIA's claims are totally fabricated

(Karachi) Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has rejected accusations against him and his family by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), saying the claims are totally fabricated.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Tareen said: "FIA's latest claims against me and my family are totally fabricated."

He added, "I have already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to FIA notice. Unfortunate to see them go on another smear campaign against me & my family without establishing anything illegal."

Earlier, the FIA filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges.

The FIA accused Tareen of transferring over Rs3 billion from JDW company to his son-in-law's closed paper manufacturing company Farooqui Pulp. The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation, and cheating in the FIR.

The FIA alleged that the money was later transferred to the accounts of different members of the Tareen family. Also, the former PTI leader and his family members are accused of being involved in purchasing US dollars from the open market and transferring them into their overseas accounts.