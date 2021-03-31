ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.14%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.23%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.64%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
DGKC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.7%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
HASCOL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.52%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.75%)
UNITY 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 67.92 (1.42%)
BR30 25,516 Increased By ▲ 404.39 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,057 Increased By ▲ 566.17 (1.27%)
KSE30 18,508 Increased By ▲ 249.62 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistani Rupee continues to appreciate against US Dollar

  • The PKR opened the trading day at 153.100 against USD, it dropped to the day low of 151.200 before it rebounded.
Ali Ahmed Updated 31 Mar 2021

Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, as it appreciated further against the greenback on Wednesday.

As per details, the Pakistani rupee was being traded well below the 153 mark at 152.25 against the USD at the interbank trading, showing an appreciation of 85 paisas or 0.56 percent.

The PKR opened the trading day at 153.100 against USD, it dropped to the day low of 151.200 before it rebounded.

The strengthening of PKR against USD continues after Pakistan on Tuesday night received around $500 million from International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a loan tranche under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for budget support. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed that it has received an IMF tranche amounting to $ 498.7 million (equivalent to SDR 350 million) under the Extended Fund Facility.

These inflows will help to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves and reduce the pressure on the external accounts. The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 20.435 billion as of March 19, 2021, and with the arrival of these inflows the total foreign exchange reserves are likely to cross $21 billion mark.

Furthermore, Pakistan launched a three-tranche bond deal on Tuesday to raise $2.5 billion comprising tranches of five, 10, and 30 years for which it received over $5.3 billion in combined orders in its first international bond sale since late 2017.

Last year, the government and SBP launched Roshan Digital Account to provide banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis to attract more foreign inflows. Roshan Pakistan Account has also received over $500 million deposits during the last five months.

So far this year, the US currency has depreciated sharply by Rs 6.13, however, the prices of essential commodities continue to move upwards and the inflation rate remains high.

It is pertinent to mention that the fall in the value of the dollar has not only reduced Pakistan's import bill, but also billions of rupees in external debt.

Pakistan IMF SBP Dollar currency remittance RDA pakistani rupee rate usd vs pkr

Pakistani Rupee continues to appreciate against US Dollar

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters