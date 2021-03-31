South Korea's NOFI tenders for 60,000 tonnes soymeal

HAMBURG: South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31, they said.

It was sought for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 25.

Shipment was sought between July 29 and Aug. 17 if sourced from South America, between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25 if from China, between Aug. 20 and Sept. 8 if from the US Pacific Northwest coast or between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22 if from the US Gulf, they said.

US soy and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders liquidated positions and booked profits ahead of key crop reports on Wednesday from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) expected to project expanded plantings of US corn and soybeans in 2021.