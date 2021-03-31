ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.97%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.5%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.90 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.01%)
UNITY 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.64%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 63.68 (1.33%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 449.98 (1.79%)
KSE100 45,000 Increased By ▲ 508.55 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,482 Increased By ▲ 223.62 (1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
South Korea's NOFI tenders for 60,000 tonnes soymeal

  • The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31, they said.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31, they said.

It was sought for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 25.

Shipment was sought between July 29 and Aug. 17 if sourced from South America, between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25 if from China, between Aug. 20 and Sept. 8 if from the US Pacific Northwest coast or between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22 if from the US Gulf, they said.

US soy and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders liquidated positions and booked profits ahead of key crop reports on Wednesday from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) expected to project expanded plantings of US corn and soybeans in 2021.

China south korea NOFI South America US corn US soy

