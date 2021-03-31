ANL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
ASC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
ASL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.37%)
AVN 90.49 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.63%)
BOP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
BYCO 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.41%)
DGKC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.36%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.4%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.03%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.15%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.61%)
KAPCO 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.57%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.31%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
TRG 161.16 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (3.18%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 63.89 (1.34%)
BR30 25,590 Increased By ▲ 478.43 (1.91%)
KSE100 45,033 Increased By ▲ 542.24 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,476 Increased By ▲ 218.22 (1.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US opens army base for migrant kids as numbers mount

  • The children have overwhelmed CBP and HHS facilities, bringing criticism of Biden for overcrowding and forcing a rapid search for new capacity to hold them, as in Fort Bliss.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The US military opened an army base in Texas for migrant children Tuesday as the number of unaccompanied children and families crossing the border from Mexico mounted.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which is charged with resettling thousands of migrant children who crossed the border without their parents, said it moved 500 into facilities at Fort Bliss, a base located just three miles (five kilometers) from the US-Mexico border in El Paso.

Eventually HHS hopes to provide shelter at Fort Bliss to up to 5,000 male migrants as its number of beds are increased.

"The children will be welcomed by staff, receive a brief medical check, provided needed clothing, toiletries, food and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest," said the HHS Administration for Children and Families, which helps manage the resettlement program.

According to government statistics, on Monday HHS had 12,035 migrant children in its care, while the US Customs and Border Protection, the agency which first processes migrants, was holding another 4,068.

The administration of President Joe Biden has committed to allowing children under 17 who cross the border without parents or family to remain in the United States, a decision that critics say is encouraging more to make the risky journey north.

The numbers continued to mount, with a recent average of nearly 500 unaccompanied children crossing the border into CBP hands each day.

Meanwhile HHS has only been able to place 200 to 300 every day with relatives inside the United States.

Added to that are hundreds of migrants, predominantly from Central American countries, crossing the border in family units. Most are pushed back across the border but in some areas Mexico is refusing to take them.

The children have overwhelmed CBP and HHS facilities, bringing criticism of Biden for overcrowding and forcing a rapid search for new capacity to hold them, as in Fort Bliss.

On Tuesday immigration officials opened up some of its facilities in Donna, Texas to reporters for the first time, in an effort to show the migrant children are being treated humanely.

Joe Biden Mexico Texas US military US Department of Health and Human Services US Customs El Paso CBP

US opens army base for migrant kids as numbers mount

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters