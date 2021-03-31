Municipal utility charges: KMC offers 25pc discount on full payment of arrears

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday appealed to the consumers of municipal utility charges/tax (MUCT) to ensure early payment of their arrears to avail the facility of 25 percent discount on lump sum payment till December 31.

The Administrator was of the view that like other sources of income, MUCT is also an important source of recovery for KMC and all possible facilities are provided to the consumers of residential and industrial areas in view of importance of MUCT.

He said KMC is a civic body working with all stakeholders for the betterment and development of the city.

“KMC provides municipal services, fire brigade, and medical and recreational facilities to the citizens. Its responsibilities also include maintenance of roads and arteries, street lights and renovation of parks,” he said and added that KMC is carrying out all these works with its resources and cooperation of various organizations.

Ahmed said the MUCT system and the method of bills’ delivery to customers are also being streamlined so that the customers are not hindered from paying it.

The administrator said the MUCT department has been directed to fully cooperate with the consumers. He said timely payment of municipal utility charges is in the interest of citizens as they can contribute to the betterment of the city.

