ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four dead in roadside explosion in Mogadishu

AFP 31 Mar 2021

MOGADISHU: At least four people were killed and three others injured on Monday when a roadside bomb detonated in the Somali capital Mogadishu, government officials and witnesses said. Mahad Shirlaawe, a local government administrator, said the attack was targeting his vehicle but instead killed roadside vendors selling goods.

"God saved us from tragedy, but innocent civilians who had businesses around here were killed. Four people died and several others were injured, some seriously," said Shirlaawe, the secretary of Deyniile district in Mogadishu. "We were heading to our offices when a huge blast shocked us." Witnesses said a mother with a young child was among those killed.

"It was horrible... she was selling clothing at a shop along the road where the blast occurred. She died instantly after shrapnel hit her in the head," said, Saleban Ali, a witness.

Another witness, Mohamednur Adan, said he saw a young infant near the body of the woman.

"The authorities took her along with the dead body of her mother. It was a really shocking incident," he said.

Shirlaawe blamed Al-Shabaab militants for the attack, though the jihadist group has not made a formal claim of responsibility.

Somalia's capital is regularly targeted for attacks by the Islamist militants who have been waging a long insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.

Earlier this month, 10 people were killed when a rickshaw loaded with explosives was detonated at a popular restaurant in the capital. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still control swathes of territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

bomb local government Mahad Shirlaawe Saleban Ali Mohamednur Adan Shirlaawe blamed Al Shabaab

Four dead in roadside explosion in Mogadishu

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.