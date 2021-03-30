ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
PSX gains 59 points to close at 44,491 points

  As many as 388 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 250 of them recorded gain and 122 sustained losses.
APP 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 59.23 points, with positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 44,491.03 points against 44,431.80 points on the last working day.

A total 339,110,672 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 523,877,584 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.761 billion against Rs23.514 billion previous day.

As many as 388 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 250 of them recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 46,118,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.63, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 35,794,916 and price per share of Rs154.44 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 30,811,643 and price per share of Rs28.01.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs98.99 per share, closing at Rs9499 followed by Gatron Ind, share prices of which increased by Rs37.50, closing at Rs537.51. Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs444 per share, closing at Rs13556 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs63 per share, closing at Rs837.

PSX gains 59 points to close at 44,491 points

