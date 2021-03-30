Pakistan
Karachi likely to experience hot weather on Wednesday
- Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.
30 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 23 to 25 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 20 to 30 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
The Met Office said that hot to very hot weather is likely to persist over Karachi during March 30 to April 03, with maximum temperature to range from 38 to 40 degree centigrade.
