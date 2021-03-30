ANL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
GoFundMe raises $800,000 for Pakistan-origin Uber driver killed in carjacking incident in US

  • Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old Uber delivery driver, was waiting for his client in Southeast Washington when two teenage girls assaulted him with a taser while trying to snatch his car.
  • The two girls were charged with felony, murder and armed carjacking.
Aisha Mahmood 30 Mar 2021

An American GoFundMe campaign has raised $800,000 for the family of a Pakistani immigrant who was killed during a carjacking last week.

Last week, Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old Uber delivery driver, was waiting for his client in Southeast Washington when two teenage girls assaulted him with a Taser while trying to snatch his car.

A video posted on social media showed Anwar hanging out of the front door as the girls tried to drive away the vehicle. The video shows Anwar’s car hit a lamppost causing the door to swing back and hit Anwar. The video ends with the girls seen climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled motionless on the sidewalk.

Later, the 13-year-old girl from Southeast Washington and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland, were charged with felony, murder and armed carjacking. The GoFundMe campaign, which raises money for such causes, had sought only $100,000. Anwar is survived by a wife and two adult children in the US, while his four grandchildren live in Pakistan.

