ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UCAAZ opens in Karachi

Recorder Report 30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Jalal Al, also known as Abdurrahman Ghazi, one of the leading characters of the famed Turkish series ‘Ertugrul’ on Monday inaugurated Ucaaz, a chain of retail stores, which, the team says, will not only help the struggling middle class retail store owners to survive in competitive market dominated by growing super stores but also brings the local business under the country tax net.

UCAAZ is a retail tech startup, and it has already setup a chain of retail stores in Pakistan’s metropolis Karachi. The company branded on the name of a historic market place of holy city Makkah.

While speaking to the audience at a hotel in Karachi, Jalal Al, who has acted as Abdul Rehman Ertugrul, expressed his excitement for his visit to the company’s launch event in Karachi.

“I was moved by the invitation of the company once I learnt that the name of business is UCAAZ (because of its origin). As soon as I received the invitation, I thought that I should definitely become part of the event and ceased the opportunity.” Jalal Said.

He also stressed on the importance of trade for any country and appraised the innovation in general trading as it would make the entire experience hassle free.

The company also receives an overwhelming response from wide audience who are eager to start a reputable, scalable business, in the country, on such a low investment which wasn’t possible before.

The CEO and founder of the company Syed Saad Shah stressed that his company is more than a business for him and his team…”

The event had honorable guests from Pakistan as well, where top management of companies, distributors, tech sector, and politicians.

Some of the companies were represented by their owners, who took joy to be part of the event, and stressed on the supporting companies like UCAAZ, as Karyanas were in need of technological advancements which will help to provide best customer experience in the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tax Ertugrul Abdurrahman Ghazi UCAAZ Abdul Rehman Ertugrul Syed Saad Shah

UCAAZ opens in Karachi

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.