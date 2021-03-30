UCAAZ opens in Karachi

KARACHI: Jalal Al, also known as Abdurrahman Ghazi, one of the leading characters of the famed Turkish series ‘Ertugrul’ on Monday inaugurated Ucaaz, a chain of retail stores, which, the team says, will not only help the struggling middle class retail store owners to survive in competitive market dominated by growing super stores but also brings the local business under the country tax net.

UCAAZ is a retail tech startup, and it has already setup a chain of retail stores in Pakistan’s metropolis Karachi. The company branded on the name of a historic market place of holy city Makkah.

While speaking to the audience at a hotel in Karachi, Jalal Al, who has acted as Abdul Rehman Ertugrul, expressed his excitement for his visit to the company’s launch event in Karachi.

“I was moved by the invitation of the company once I learnt that the name of business is UCAAZ (because of its origin). As soon as I received the invitation, I thought that I should definitely become part of the event and ceased the opportunity.” Jalal Said.

He also stressed on the importance of trade for any country and appraised the innovation in general trading as it would make the entire experience hassle free.

The company also receives an overwhelming response from wide audience who are eager to start a reputable, scalable business, in the country, on such a low investment which wasn’t possible before.

The CEO and founder of the company Syed Saad Shah stressed that his company is more than a business for him and his team…”

The event had honorable guests from Pakistan as well, where top management of companies, distributors, tech sector, and politicians.

Some of the companies were represented by their owners, who took joy to be part of the event, and stressed on the supporting companies like UCAAZ, as Karyanas were in need of technological advancements which will help to provide best customer experience in the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021