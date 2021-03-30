No role in PDM disintegration: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, said the government had no role in the disintegration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 10 opposition parties and it fell apart due to the “incompetence of the opposition”.

Talking to media, after inauguration of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait at Koral, he said the PDM disintegrated due to “incompetence of the opposition parties”, and they were no longer a threat to the government.

“Those who united to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan have themselves disintegrated,” he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had parted their ways.

Main decision would be taken by the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said.

He also prayed for speedy recovery and good health of Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

About reshuffle in the federal cabinet, he said the reshuffle in the cabinet was a routine matter.

“I am not among the ministers whose portfolio was supposed to be changed,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was also the captain of politics and he was standing with him.

“I will play, where he (Imran Khan) wants me to play,” he said.

The minister invited the opposition parties to sit with the government for reforms in the electoral process, police, and other sectors.

He said the government was making serious efforts to control inflation, and Prime Minister Imran Khan had already issued strict directives to all the cabinet members in that regard.

He said the government would make Islamabad, a garden city of the country. All small and big parks would be renovated in the capital city, he said, adding all cameras of the Safe City project had been made functional.

Responding to a question, he said that soon an application would be launched to facilitate public in lodging online complaints related to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He ordered the district administration and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to set up a park in the area where the civic body has installed Quaid-i-Azam’s portrait.

