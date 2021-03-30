ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No role in PDM disintegration: Rashid

Fazal Sher 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, said the government had no role in the disintegration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 10 opposition parties and it fell apart due to the “incompetence of the opposition”.

Talking to media, after inauguration of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait at Koral, he said the PDM disintegrated due to “incompetence of the opposition parties”, and they were no longer a threat to the government.

“Those who united to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan have themselves disintegrated,” he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had parted their ways.

Main decision would be taken by the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said.

He also prayed for speedy recovery and good health of Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

About reshuffle in the federal cabinet, he said the reshuffle in the cabinet was a routine matter.

“I am not among the ministers whose portfolio was supposed to be changed,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was also the captain of politics and he was standing with him.

“I will play, where he (Imran Khan) wants me to play,” he said.

The minister invited the opposition parties to sit with the government for reforms in the electoral process, police, and other sectors.

He said the government was making serious efforts to control inflation, and Prime Minister Imran Khan had already issued strict directives to all the cabinet members in that regard.

He said the government would make Islamabad, a garden city of the country. All small and big parks would be renovated in the capital city, he said, adding all cameras of the Safe City project had been made functional.

Responding to a question, he said that soon an application would be launched to facilitate public in lodging online complaints related to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He ordered the district administration and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to set up a park in the area where the civic body has installed Quaid-i-Azam’s portrait.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP FIA Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maryam Nawaz PDM opposition parties PML N Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid CDA

No role in PDM disintegration: Rashid

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.