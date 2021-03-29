Futures spread increases by 1161bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1161bps to 12.45 percent on the last day of outgoing wee.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 106.6 percent to 289.14 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 139.97 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter increased by 75 percent during this week to close at Rs 20.58 billion.

