ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

AFP 29 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: The suicide bombing at an Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday was carried out by two members of a pro-Islamic State extremist group blamed for other church blasts, including a deadly 2019 attack in the Philippines, police said.

About 20 worshippers were injured by the powerful explosion outside the church in Makassar city on Sulawesi island as they celebrated the start of Holy Week.

Both suspects in the attack were killed as they rode a motorbike into the compound of the church, setting off what authorities said was an improvised explosive device known as a pressure-cooker bomb.

A church security guard tried to prevent the two perpetrators from entering when the blast occurred, they added.

Late Sunday, National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said both attackers -- a man and a woman -- were members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an extremist group also blamed for a deadly church bombing in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya in 2018.

Prabowo did not give names or say how they were identified, but forensic examiners were performing DNA tests on body parts scattered at the grisly scene.

"There were two perpetrators killed, one is a man and another one is a woman," Prabowo said.

"They're members of the JAD group which carried out a bomb attack in Jolo in the Philippines."

It was not clear if the pair were a married couple.

An Indonesian militant and his wife -- members of JAD -- were blamed for two explosions that ripped through a Catholic church on the Philippines' Muslim-majority island of Jolo in 2019, killing worshippers at Sunday mass and security forces.

Two other militants linked to that attack were shot dead by Indonesian security forces earlier this year.

One witness to Sunday's bombing described hearing two "very strong" blasts and then seeing plumes of smoke, an attack that wounded about 20 church officials, congregants and security staff.

"There were several injured people on the street. I helped one woman... who was wounded and covered in blood," Yosi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

"Her grandchild was also injured. There were body parts everywhere."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he "strongly condemned this act of terror".

"Terrorism is a crime against humanity," he said.

"I call on everyone to fight against terror and radicalism, which go against religious values."

Amnesty International said the bombing showed "complete contempt" for human rights.

Palm suicide bombing Indonesian cathedral Holy Week IS network Islamic State extremist powerful explosion

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.