Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday gained a bit value on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal price grew by Rs400 per tola, reaching Rs106700. Price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs343 to Rs91478 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted selling for $1733 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1360 per tola; Rs1165.98 per 10 grams and $25.13 per ounce, traders said.

