Punjab imposes strict restrictions on sugar traders

  • Under the order, the sale and purchase of sugar system would be regulated.
  • The godowns of sugar mills and dealers would be registered and only registered dealers would be allowed to sell or purchase sugar.
Ali Ahmed 27 Mar 2021

The Cabinet of the Punjab government has approved Punjab Sugar Supply Chain Management Order 2021 to tighten the noose on the sugar cartel.

Under the order, the sale and purchase of the sugar system would be regulated. The godowns of sugar mills and dealers would be registered and only registered dealers would be allowed to sell or purchase sugar.

According to the Management Order, in case of shortage of sugar, the cane commissioner and deputy commissioners will have full authority to sell sugar. In case of depletion of stock, the Deputy Commissioners will have to be informed.

Factories will not be able to sell sugar to unregistered dealers, wholesalers and brokers.

Furthermore, Approval was also accorded to the Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities Ordinance 2021 under which tariff of essential items would be controlled. It was also decided to import 200000 metric tonnes of sugar to sustain its prices in the province. Moreover, installation of four new cement plants in Mianwali, DG Khan and Khushab was also approved in the meeting. Billions of rupees are expected to be invested in cement plant projects which will result in creating thousands of jobs to the citizens. The meeting also approved waiver of Abiana (water rate), agriculture tax and other arrears for cultivators facing drought in tehsil Noorpur Thal of Khushab district and 75 mauzas have been declared calamity-hit areas.

