ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 12.34 (0.25%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By ▲ 101.62 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,805 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Mar 25, 2021
Markets

Euro zone bond yields edge lower, pandemic concerns weigh

  • The ECB and the Federal Reserve have several speakers lined up on Thursday.
Reuters Updated 25 Mar 2021

MILAN: Euro zone government bond yields edged lower as pandemic fears continued to weigh on risk sentiment, while US Treasury yields rose before an auction of seven-year notes later on Thursday.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased the most since Jan. 9. The number of people with COVID-19 in French intensive care set a high for 2021.

US Treasury yields were higher in early London trading after dipping on Wednesday, when the Treasury saw average demand at an auction of five-year notes. The market appeared to stabilize after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last week.

Markets were focused on demand at the auctions after weak interest for a seven-year auction last month sparked a sell-off across the Treasury curve.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was down one basis point to 0.37%.

"10y Bund yields are running into resistance below -0.37% but European government bonds continue to stabilise and decouple from renewed US headwinds," Commerzbank analysts told clients.

The macro backdrop remained mixed in Europe. Stronger-than- expected PMI data released on Wednesday tempered the rally in the bond market.

"The positive PMIs were eventually outweighed by concerns over still rising infection rates. Of course, the ECB buying more via the pandemic emergency programme (PEPP) in the background should have helped," ING analysts said.

The European Central Bank increased bond purchases by nearly half last week, ramping up its stimulus efforts to keep a lid on borrowing costs and convince sceptical investors it would do what it took to restrain bond yields.

The ECB and the Federal Reserve have several speakers lined up on Thursday.

"While Fed speakers are unlikely to venture far from the already well-known narrative, we think the ECB will use every opportunity - via action or word - to drive a wedge between US developments and the euro zone," ING analysts said.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 0.6 basis points at 0.587%.

Italy's Treasury said it would offer a new two-year nominal bond at auction on Thursday. It will also top up an inflation-linked bond due in 2030.

