ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.89%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 43.79 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.01%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
PTC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.36%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TRG 164.67 Increased By ▲ 8.82 (5.66%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.7 (0.58%)
BR30 26,148 Increased By ▲ 357.65 (1.39%)
KSE100 45,784 Increased By ▲ 239.79 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,881 Increased By ▲ 80.1 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Mar 25, 2021
Sports

Nissanka, Dickwella star for Sri Lanka as Windies chase 375-run target

  • Nissanka had already departed for 103, compiled in 341 minutes off 252 balls and including six fours, and the innings quickly subsided in the rush for quick runs.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

NORTH SOUND: Pathum Nissanka's hundred on debut and Niroshan Dickwella's pugnacious 96 solidified Sri Lanka's outstanding second innings rearguard with a total of 476 that left the West Indies with the challenging victory target of 375 on the fourth day of the first Test on Wednesday.

Notwithstanding their remarkable successful chase of 395 on the last day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram six weeks earlier, the hosts face a daunting task at 34 for one overnight heading into Thursday's final day.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite will resume in partnership with Nkrumah Bonner after Vishwa Fernando prised out John Campbell via a catch to a rueful wicketkeeper Dickwella.

Nissanka, who lost overnight partner Dhananjaya de Silva in the first over of the morning, slowed to a crawl in the second session of the day but finally reached the coveted century landmark just before tea to join Brendon Kuruppu (who completed a double-century), Romesh Kaluwitharana and Thilan Samaraweera as the only Sri Lankans to score hundreds on Test debut.

Samaraweera was the last to achieve the landmark before Wednesday, getting to three figures in his first Test, against India in Colombo in 2001.

"I wasn't even aware of any records or anything like that. I just wanted to perform for the team," said the 22-year-old Nissanka speaking through an interpreter.

"Niroshan kept telling me for us to prolong the innings for as long as possible and get a big total to make sure the bowlers had enough runs to work with."

Nissanka and Dickwella dominated the first two sessions of the day, putting on 179 for the sixth wicket and frustrating a West Indies team that was fast running out of ideas and doing little to help their own cause.

Bonner dropped the simplest of catches at gully off fast-medium bowler Jason Holder when Dickwella was on 45.

He also enjoyed a slice of luck closing on the elusive century when a half-hearted appeal by Alzarri Joseph for a catch to the wicketkeeper down the leg-side was turned down by the presiding umpire.

Replays revealed that the batsman edged the ball but the West Indies had no course for review having exhausted their television referrals earlier in the day.

If it appeared then that Dickwella was destined for a maiden Test hundred in his 42nd match, his growing anticipation of the moment came to nothing as he was bowled by Kemar Roach playing a lazy shot at the start of the final session.

He had been struck on the back of the helmet in the fast bowler's previous over when the ball rolled onto the stumps but did not dislodge the bails.

Nissanka had already departed for 103, compiled in 341 minutes off 252 balls and including six fours, and the innings quickly subsided in the rush for quick runs.

Roach and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed three wickets each.

West Indian spirits had been lifted at the start of the day when de Silva, on reaching an even 50, was comprehensively bowled by Joseph operating with the second new ball.

However the rest of the day belonged to the Sri Lankans who will believe they can end a run of four consecutive Test match defeats on the final day.

Kraigg Brathwaite wicketkeeper Vishwa Fernando Pathum Nissanka

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

