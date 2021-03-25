Smart lockdown clamped on 18 localities of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In wake of the third wave of Corona virus, district administration Peshawar has clamped smart lockdown in 18 localities of districts to arrest the growing cases of the pandemic.

Out of the total 18 hotspots, 10 are situated in Hayatabad Township while two each are situated in Peshawar Cantonment and Warsak Road, while one each in the city and Jehangirabad localities.

The district administration has notified controlled entry and exit of these localities on the recommendations of District Health Officer (DHO). The notification will take effect from 18:00 hours today and will remain till further orders.

During the smart lockdown, no general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except those supply essential commodities, would be allowed. Similarly, all types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited and all shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc) would remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques would be restricted to persons only.

