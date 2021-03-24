World
Proof of COVID status may be useful to resume air travel, says UK PM Johnson
- There's no doubt that there's a growing global consensus that for the purposes of aviation that evidence of vaccination.
Updated 25 Mar 2021
LONDON: There is a growing consensus around the world that some form of evidence to prove a traveller is free of COVID-19 might be useful to see more people return to air travel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"There's no doubt that there's a growing global consensus that for the purposes of aviation that evidence of vaccination, or immunity that you've had the disease, or you have taken a negative test, all of these will be valuable," he told a parliamentary committee.
IHC dismisses Yousuf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging Senate chairman election
Proof of COVID status may be useful to resume air travel, says UK PM Johnson
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Read more stories
Comments