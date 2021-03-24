Pakistan
Ali Zaidi lauds HBL Pak for opening branch in China
24 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday lauded the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan to open its branch in China.
In a tweet, he said that "it will greatly help Pakistani businesses boost trading activities between our two brotherly countries".
He said "HBL has a sharp, dynamic & visionary leader in Sultan Allana. "I wish him and the institution the best of luck going forward", he added.
Comments