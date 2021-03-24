Pakistan, India resume talks on Indus Water Treaty

(Karachi) The water talks between the Indus Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India resumed on Wednesday, local media reported.

As per details, the delegation from Pakistan is led by Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah while the Indian side is headed by Pardeep Kumar Saxena. The talks commenced on March 23 in New Delhi.

Both countries are holding discussions to come up with solution to disputes under the Indus Water Treaty regarding the hydroelectric projects, Pakal Dul, and Lower Kalnai dams.

The Pakistan side expressed its concerns regarding the Indian projects, while both sides stated their position on the issues.

The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) is a bilateral commission consisting of officials from India and Pakistan, created to implement and manage the goals and objectives and outlines of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India whereas western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan.

The dispute arises over the Indian claims that it has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers.