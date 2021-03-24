ANL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.2%)
ASC 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.79%)
ASL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.45%)
AVN 95.65 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.74%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 124.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.13%)
EPCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.29%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.61%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.53%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KAPCO 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
MLCF 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.13%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 17.05 (0.35%)
BR30 25,792 Increased By ▲ 435.29 (1.72%)
KSE100 45,508 Increased By ▲ 100.89 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,786 Increased By ▲ 36.54 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, India resume talks on Indus Water Treaty

  • Both countries are holding discussions to come up with solution to disputes under the Indus Water Treaty regarding the hydroelectric projects, Pakal Dul, and Lower Kalnai dams
  • The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India whereas western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The water talks between the Indus Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India resumed on Wednesday, local media reported.

As per details, the delegation from Pakistan is led by Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah while the Indian side is headed by Pardeep Kumar Saxena. The talks commenced on March 23 in New Delhi.

Both countries are holding discussions to come up with solution to disputes under the Indus Water Treaty regarding the hydroelectric projects, Pakal Dul, and Lower Kalnai dams.

The Pakistan side expressed its concerns regarding the Indian projects, while both sides stated their position on the issues.

The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) is a bilateral commission consisting of officials from India and Pakistan, created to implement and manage the goals and objectives and outlines of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India whereas western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan.

The dispute arises over the Indian claims that it has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers.

Indus Water Commissioners negotiations resume Indus water treaty solution to disputes hydroelectric projects, Pakal Dul, and Lower Kalnai dams Permanent Indus Commission Pakistan's stand unrestricted rights

Pakistan, India resume talks on Indus Water Treaty

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters