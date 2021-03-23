ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Markets

Turkish lira muted after historic slump, rouble slides as U.S. sanctions loom

  • Lira rises 1% after crashing to near record low.
  • Russian rouble leads declines as sanctions loom.
Reuters 23 Mar 2021

The Turkish lira found a floor on Tuesday after a historic 7.5% slump in the previous session following a central bank shake-up, while the Russian rouble hit a near seven-week low on looming U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

The lira was up about 1% at 7.7192 versus the dollar after falling close to its record low of 8.58 in the previous session as President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

Monday's decline erased most of the gains for the lira since November 2020, with investors fearing a reversal of recent interest rate hikes that had revived the currency amid concerns over Turkey's falling forex reserves and high inflation levels.

"'Greed and fear' will remain the main short-term drivers for investors in Turkey," said Yerlan Syzdykov, global head of emerging markets at Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager with 1.7 trillion euro ($2 trillion) under management.

"What will determine investors' risk appetite in the long run is the assessment of the capacity of the new economic team to maintain macroeconomic stability, delivering a transparent framework for monetary and fiscal policy."

The broader MSCI index of emerging market currencies was flat by 0840 GMT as the dollar firmed ahead of testimonies from U.S. policymakers about their tolerance for a recent rise in bond yields.

The rouble was among the biggest decliners on the day, sliding 0.8% to its lowest since Feb. 5 as Russia braced for a new round of U.S. sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow denies.

In South Africa, the rand eased about 0.6% as the central bank kicks off a three-day policy meeting. The high-yielding currency has lost its appeal in the past few weeks as U.S. bond yields scaled one-year highs.

Currencies in central and eastern Europe were muted against the euro, while the Hungarian forint slipped about 0.1% ahead of a central bank meeting.

"Market focus rests on whether the bank signals its continued willingness to look through the high levels of inflation, even in view of the recent forint weakness," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX analyst at Commerzbank.

"If inflation were to remain high or even rise, things will get rough for the currency if the central bank continues to hesitate signalling a rise in key rates."

Emerging market stocks fell about 0.6%, with Russian equities tracking lower oil prices. Turkey's stock index fell 5.3%, bringing its overall two-day decline to more than 14%.

