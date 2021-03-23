Pakistan LNG seeks bids to import 8 cargoes

Pakistan has invited bids from foreign suppliers to deliver eight cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for April to June.

The bids were sought by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), which is a subsidiary of Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), which is owned by the Government of Pakistan. PL has the mandate to procure liquefied natural gas LNG to meet the countries gas requirements.

As per details, bids are invited from reputed international suppliers for the supply of eight LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim Karachi Pakistan.

Each cargo can carry up to a 140,000-meter cube of LNG.

As per the bid invitation, the delivery window of Cargo 1 is for 30 April 2021, Cargo 2 (11 – 12 May 2021), Cargo 3 (16 – 17 May 2021), Cargo 4 (26 – 27 May 2021), Cargo 5 (31 May 2021) Cargo 6 (08 – 09 June 2021), Cargo 7 (18 – 19 June 2021) and Cargo 8 (27 – 28 June 2021). The deadline for bid submission is 30 March.

Last month, Qatar Petroleum Trading placed the lowest offer for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo, which Pakistan LNG was seeking for delivery in April.

As per a notice on Pakistan LNG's website, QP Trading placed the lowest offer among five other companies, at a slope rate of 10.025% against Brent crude oil for a cargo to be delivered over April 9 to 10. The prices are expressed as a "slope" of crude oil prices, a percentage of the Brent crude price, and are typically a pointer for the opaque spot LNG market.

The other companies that participated in the tender are PetroChina International, Gunvor Singapore, POSCO International, DXT Commodities and Total Gas & Power, according to the document. They had placed offers ranging from 10.5678% to 11.8566% slope to Brent