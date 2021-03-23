ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Pakistan LNG seeks bids to import 8 cargoes

  • As per details, bids are invited from reputed international suppliers for the supply of eight LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim Karachi Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 23 Mar 2021

Pakistan has invited bids from foreign suppliers to deliver eight cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for April to June.

The bids were sought by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), which is a subsidiary of Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), which is owned by the Government of Pakistan. PL has the mandate to procure liquefied natural gas LNG to meet the countries gas requirements.

As per details, bids are invited from reputed international suppliers for the supply of eight LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim Karachi Pakistan.

Each cargo can carry up to a 140,000-meter cube of LNG.

As per the bid invitation, the delivery window of Cargo 1 is for 30 April 2021, Cargo 2 (11 – 12 May 2021), Cargo 3 (16 – 17 May 2021), Cargo 4 (26 – 27 May 2021), Cargo 5 (31 May 2021) Cargo 6 (08 – 09 June 2021), Cargo 7 (18 – 19 June 2021) and Cargo 8 (27 – 28 June 2021). The deadline for bid submission is 30 March.

Last month, Qatar Petroleum Trading placed the lowest offer for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo, which Pakistan LNG was seeking for delivery in April.

As per a notice on Pakistan LNG's website, QP Trading placed the lowest offer among five other companies, at a slope rate of 10.025% against Brent crude oil for a cargo to be delivered over April 9 to 10. The prices are expressed as a "slope" of crude oil prices, a percentage of the Brent crude price, and are typically a pointer for the opaque spot LNG market.

The other companies that participated in the tender are PetroChina International, Gunvor Singapore, POSCO International, DXT Commodities and Total Gas & Power, according to the document. They had placed offers ranging from 10.5678% to 11.8566% slope to Brent

