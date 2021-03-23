Meezan Bank wins ‘Employer of the Year’ Diamond Award

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and the largest Islamic bank has been recognized with the ‘Employer of the Year’ Diamond Award in the category of ‘Large National Companies’ by Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) – Pakistan’s largest forum for employers.

The award was announced at the 8th ceremony of the Employer of the Year Awards held at a local hotel in Karachi. Khalid Zaman Khan - Group Head, Human Resources, Learning & Development, Meezan Bank received the award from President Dr Arif Alvi. The awards aim to recognize organizations that demonstrate progressive workplace strategies and best practices. Winners have been selected based on their exemplary staff policies, learning and development initiatives, provision of career growth opportunities as well as exercising diversity & inclusion, and focus on employee benevolence and retention practices, etc.

This recognition is a testament to the Bank’s focused commitment to becoming ‘The Employer of Choice’ and sets a benchmark in achieving organizational growth alongside a successful human capital strategy.

EFP is the apex body of employers of Pakistan established in the year 1950. This is the only body of employers in Pakistan that is a member of the International Organization of Employers (IOE), Confederation of Asia-Pacific Employers (CAPE), and South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE).—PR

