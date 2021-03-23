ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shab-e-Barat: Plan of action formulated for graveyards: administrator

Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Monday said that a plan of action has been formulated in collaboration with the district administration for better arrangements in the graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Ahmed asked the district administration to appoint focal persons for the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat so that immediate contact could be made regarding the cemetery located in any area.

He said KMC and DMCs would work as a team throughout the city, not only on the eve of Shab-e-Barat but also on other issues such as the rain emergency, to work out a joint strategy with the district administration.

“The issue of drainage in the cemeteries should be resolved on priority basis. A large number of citizens pay visits to the graves of their departed loved ones to offer Fateha on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. In view of past experiences arrangements should be made including cleaning of roads around the graveyards, lighting and water supply,” the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a meeting to review measures and arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.

On this occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, DC Korangi Shehryar Memon, DC Central Raja Dharejo, DC Keamari Mukhtar Abro, Administrator Malir Zainul Abidin, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director General Technical Services Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Director Cemetery Iqbal Parvez, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and representatives of law enforcement agencies were also present.

Ahmed said that the roads leading to the cemeteries in different districts should be visited immediately and obstructions should be cleared there and wherever light and water arrangements are required, immediate steps should be taken to complete these works.

He said that city wardens will be deployed around the cemeteries to guide people and assist the police in traffic control.

He said that KMC is taking all-out measures to provide better sanitation, water and lighting arrangements not only in the cemeteries of KMC but also in the cemeteries run by other institutions.

The Administrator on the occasion sought information from the representatives of different districts regarding the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat in their areas and asked them to provide a complete list of cemeteries located in their areas so that necessary arrangements could be made in the light of this list.

Representatives of the district administration said that there are 29 cemeteries in West district, 21 in Malir district and three in South district. It was informed that 39 out of 203 cemeteries are under administrative control of KMC while others were allotted to different societies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Laeeq Ahmed DMCs Shab e Barat Syed Afzal Zaidi Shehryar Memon

Shab-e-Barat: Plan of action formulated for graveyards: administrator

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.