Registration of case against Babar: LHC suspends court’s order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday suspended a sessions’ court’s order directing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for registration of a case against Pakistan cricketer team captain Babar Azam under cybercrime.

The court also sought a reply from the FIA within fortnight.

Hamiza Mukhtar, the complainant, accused Babar Azam and others of hurling life threats in whatsapp messages through different mobile numbers.

Babar Azam challenging the lower court’s decision asked the high court to set aside the order for being passed against the law.

