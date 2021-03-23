8th Employer of the Year Award 2020: Messages from

Ingrid Christensen Country Director International Labour Organization (ILO)

TEXT: Ms. Ingrid Christensen, the Country Director ILO, spoke to the audience at the 8th Employer of the Year Award 2020 which was organized by the Employers' Federation of Pakistan. She shared how Pakistan has been an important member of ILO since 1947, and how as a specialized UN agency, ILO is working to promote "Decent Work" in Pakistan. "Any work which is productive, and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration, freedom for people to express their concerns, organize and participate in the decision that affects their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all women and men", she explained the mandate of the referred term.

Ms. Christensen further briefed the audience and the President of Pakistan about the tripartite structure on which ILO operates in Pakistan, she mentioned how the Government of Pakistan, employers organizations, and workers organizations are the key constituents of the ILO. She went on to brief about the technical and financial assistance provided to promote Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP-III: 2016-2022), and therefore, the eighth UN SDG; equal opportunities for decent work and economic growth by 2030 was her key-note. The stronger and more inclusive economic growth such as equal and decent work for both genders will lead the way to a cycle that inevitably improves productivity and protection and empowerment to achieve sustainability.

While Addressing His Excellency, she mentioned how the Covid-19 pandemic, the constituents of ILO played an important role in combating the outbreak, ensuring the safety of every individual, and worked for the sustainability of business and jobs. She further highlighted their contribution of Ehsaas Program, National socio-economic framework, Kamyab Jawan Program will hopefully result in social security provision to the most vulnerable, enhanced productive employment opportunities, and national social and economic development. To recognize the role of enterprises in innovation, creativity, and the concept of mentorship, particularly for start-ups, small enterprises, and targeted groups such as women and youth are essential determinants of a conducive business environment was a steady point in her speech as she explained how it is necessary for sustainable enterprises to innovate, adopt appropriate green technologies, develop human resources and enhance productivity and decent work principles to remain competitive. She encouraged entrepreneurship spirit as it is difficult to endure secure wage employment for everyone. She vowed for ILO on supporting start-ups, SMEs, and large-scale employers to deal with challenges in creating and providing quality jobs. She asked all stakeholders to play a vital role in both empowering and protecting everyone to achieve a more sustainable world and decent work opportunities combined with social protection floor for all women and men. In her ending remark, Ms. Christensen shared how the world is experiencing transformative change driven by technological innovations, demographic shifts, climate change, and globalization. A Cenetary Declaration for the Future Work was adopted in 2019 on the 100 years of ILO and she expressed how many participants in this room have contributed to national and provisional consultants.

