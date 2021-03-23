ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 22, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 22, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2150
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2200
Indus                              2200
Bajwa                              2200
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2240
United                             2200
Abdullah Textile                   2150
Indus                              2250
Bajwa                              2250
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2450
Suriya Tex                         2450
United                             2300
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2450
Nadeem Textile                     2450
Indus Dyeing                       2450
Abdullah Textile                   2300
Lucky Cotton                       2300
22/1.
Bajwa                              2400
United                             2350
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2500
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2550
Amin Text                          2550
Shadman Cotton                     2550
Diamond Int'l                      2530
Lucky Cotton                       2500
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2600
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2650
Al-Karam                           2650
Jubilee Spinning                   2550
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2650
Lucky Cotton                       2500
Diamond Intl                       2650
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2600
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3300
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3650
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3400
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2500
Amin                               2500
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Bajwa                              2500
Nadeem Textile                     2500
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3650
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2650
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2750
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1630
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1500
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1250
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1700
Masal                              1650
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         210.00
75/36/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           145.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         185.00
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           155.00
100/36/0
Imported                         158.00
Local                            135.00
100/48/INT
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           135.00
Imported                         165.00
150/48/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           124.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         150.00
Local                            132.00
Rupali                           128.00
300/96/0
Imported                         130.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           116.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         140.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         155.00
Local                            139.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         178.00
Local                        NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported                         188.00
Local                            170.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         140.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         140.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         150.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         130.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         130.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    166.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     169.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        175.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        179.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               180.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     180.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     203.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    213.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    229.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 205.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                255.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           230.00
Prima                            230.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
40/S
Kcetex                           263.00
Prima                            265.00
Local (AVG Price)                262.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           222.00
Local                            215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           189.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       188.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            195.00
IFL (52 48)                      197.00
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    201.00
Zainab (Combed)                  204.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 212.00
Zainab (Combed)                  216.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          230.00
Stallion                         210.00
K. Nazir                         208.00
Al-Karam                         208.00
AA SML (Carded)                  227.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 241.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            250.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           253.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             230.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     250.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       220.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  220.00
I.C.I. Bright                    222.00
Rupali 1.D                       221.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  220.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               220.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      221.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             222.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          222.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                410.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                410.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 410.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      410.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              460.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.03.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

