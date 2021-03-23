Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 22, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
23 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 22, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2150
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2200
Indus 2200
Bajwa 2200
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2240
United 2200
Abdullah Textile 2150
Indus 2250
Bajwa 2250
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2450
Suriya Tex 2450
United 2300
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2450
Nadeem Textile 2450
Indus Dyeing 2450
Abdullah Textile 2300
Lucky Cotton 2300
22/1.
Bajwa 2400
United 2350
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2500
26/1.
AL-Karam 2550
Amin Text 2550
Shadman Cotton 2550
Diamond Int'l 2530
Lucky Cotton 2500
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2600
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2650
Al-Karam 2650
Jubilee Spinning 2550
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2650
Lucky Cotton 2500
Diamond Intl 2650
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2600
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3300
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3650
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3400
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2500
Amin 2500
Indus Dyeing 2500
Bajwa 2500
Nadeem Textile 2500
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3650
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2650
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2750
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2800
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1630
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1500
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1250
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1700
Masal 1650
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 210.00
75/36/0
Imported 162.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 145.00
75/36/Him
Imported 185.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 155.00
100/36/0
Imported 158.00
Local 135.00
100/48/INT
Local 142.00
Rupali 135.00
Imported 165.00
150/48/0
Imported 140.00
Local 128.00
Rupali 124.00
150/48/Him
Imported 150.00
Local 132.00
Rupali 128.00
300/96/0
Imported 130.00
Local 118.00
Rupali 116.00
300/96/Him
Imported 140.00
Local 121.00
Rupali 118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 140.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 155.00
Local 139.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 178.00
Local NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported 188.00
Local 170.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 140.00
75/72/SD
Imported 140.00
50/36/BR
Imported 150.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 130.00
150/48/BR
Imported 130.00
300/96/BR
Imported 126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 166.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 169.00
A. A. Cotton 170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 175.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 179.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 180.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 180.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 203.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 213.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 229.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 205.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 255.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 220.00
Local (AVG Price) 200.00
30/S
Kcetex 230.00
Prima 230.00
Local (AVG Price) 230.00
40/S
Kcetex 263.00
Prima 265.00
Local (AVG Price) 262.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 222.00
Local 215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 180.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 185.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 230.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 189.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 195.00
IFL 164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 188.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 195.00
IFL (52 48) 197.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 201.00
Zainab (Combed) 204.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 212.00
Zainab (Combed) 216.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 230.00
Stallion 210.00
K. Nazir 208.00
Al-Karam 208.00
AA SML (Carded) 227.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 241.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 250.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 253.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 250.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 220.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 220.00
I.C.I. Bright 222.00
Rupali 1.D 221.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 220.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 220.00
Ibrahim 1.D 221.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 222.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 222.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 410.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 410.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 410.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 410.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.03.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.