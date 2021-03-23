Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 22, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2150 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2200 Indus 2200 Bajwa 2200 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2240 United 2200 Abdullah Textile 2150 Indus 2250 Bajwa 2250 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2450 Suriya Tex 2450 United 2300 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2450 Nadeem Textile 2450 Indus Dyeing 2450 Abdullah Textile 2300 Lucky Cotton 2300 22/1. Bajwa 2400 United 2350 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2500 26/1. AL-Karam 2550 Amin Text 2550 Shadman Cotton 2550 Diamond Int'l 2530 Lucky Cotton 2500 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2600 30/1. Amin Tex. 2650 Al-Karam 2650 Jubilee Spinning 2550 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2650 Lucky Cotton 2500 Diamond Intl 2650 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2600 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3300 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3650 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3400 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2500 Amin 2500 Indus Dyeing 2500 Bajwa 2500 Nadeem Textile 2500 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3400 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3650 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2650 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2750 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2800 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1630 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1500 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1250 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1700 Masal 1650 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 180.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 210.00 75/36/0 Imported 162.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 145.00 75/36/Him Imported 185.00 Local 160.00 Rupali 155.00 100/36/0 Imported 158.00 Local 135.00 100/48/INT Local 142.00 Rupali 135.00 Imported 165.00 150/48/0 Imported 140.00 Local 128.00 Rupali 124.00 150/48/Him Imported 150.00 Local 132.00 Rupali 128.00 300/96/0 Imported 130.00 Local 118.00 Rupali 116.00 300/96/Him Imported 140.00 Local 121.00 Rupali 118.00 150/144/Sim Imported 140.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 155.00 Local 139.00 75/72/Sim Imported 178.00 Local NO Product 75/144/Sim Imported 188.00 Local 170.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 140.00 75/72/SD Imported 140.00 50/36/BR Imported 150.00 Local 173.00 100/36/BR Imported 130.00 150/48/BR Imported 130.00 300/96/BR Imported 126.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 166.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 169.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 175.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 179.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 180.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 180.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 203.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 213.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 229.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 205.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 205.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 255.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 30/S Kcetex 230.00 Prima 230.00 Local (AVG Price) 230.00 40/S Kcetex 263.00 Prima 265.00 Local (AVG Price) 262.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 222.00 Local 215.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 160.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 185.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 230.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 189.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 Lucky Cotton 180.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 195.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 188.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 195.00 IFL (52 48) 197.00 A. A. Cotton 205.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 201.00 Zainab (Combed) 204.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 212.00 Zainab (Combed) 216.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 230.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 230.00 Stallion 210.00 K. Nazir 208.00 Al-Karam 208.00 AA SML (Carded) 227.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 241.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 250.00 45/1 PC Zainab 253.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 240.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 250.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 220.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 220.00 I.C.I. Bright 222.00 Rupali 1.D 221.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 220.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 220.00 Ibrahim 1.D 221.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 222.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 222.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 410.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 410.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 410.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 410.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 18.03.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

