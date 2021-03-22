Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 159 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Monday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 575 in the district.

He said that 1496 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 9,199 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,868.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 35, including 12 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.