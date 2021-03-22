Markets
CBOT corn may fall to $5.47-1/2
SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may break a support at $5.53-1/4 per bushel and fall to $5.47-1/2, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis.
The contract may be riding on a wave (b), the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the March 4 low of $5.29-1/4.
This wave may have ended slightly below $5.60-1/4. It will be reversed by a downward wave C.
A break above $5.60-1/4 could lead to a gain into the range of $5.65-1/4 to $5.72.
