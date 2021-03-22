ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.03%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.01%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.08%)
TRG 142.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 44.69 (0.92%)
BR30 25,301 Increased By ▲ 340.44 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,303 Increased By ▲ 401.6 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,685 Increased By ▲ 208.19 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Indian shares fall as financials weigh, COVID-19 cases rise

  • India's two main stock exchanges last week posted their first weekly decline in three on a fresh surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and rising US bond yields.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged lower on Monday, weighed down by financial stocks amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, while Asian peers were mixed as a plunge in Turkish lira made investors cautious.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,673 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6% to 49,584.59 as of 0350 GMT.

India's two main stock exchanges last week posted their first weekly decline in three on a fresh surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and rising US bond yields.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country hit four-month high on Sunday and some regions have reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, while more steps are being considered.

Asian markets turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout.

