Overworked US bankers plead for maximum 80 hour work week

NEW YORK: Overworked and stressed-out new hires at the Goldman Sachs investment bank are asking that their work week be limited — to 80 hours.

They made their case in an 11-page, official looking presentation of the kind the bank would prepare for a client, complete with statistics and graphs.

It stems from a poll of 13 first-year Goldman Sachs employees who said they have worked an average of 98 hours a week since the beginning of the year and generally go to bed around 3 am.