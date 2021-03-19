World
Dutch coronavirus cases make biggest daily jump since January
19 Mar 2021
AMSTERDAM: Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by around 7,400 in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest increase since early January, Dutch Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus told national news agency ANP on Friday.
The Dutch government is set to decide in the coming days whether there is any room to ease a broad lockdown, which includes a nighttime curfew and the closure of all bars and restaurants in the country.
