ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.04%)
AVN 90.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.79%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-10.25%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.96%)
DGKC 124.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
EPCL 52.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.05%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
HUBC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.85%)
KAPCO 42.23 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.22%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.3%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.3%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.02%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

  • Slavia denied the allegations and said in a statement Kudela had been assaulted by Kamara after the game. The defender said his remarks to the Finnish midfielder, who is Black, had not been racist.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow.

Kamara was furious after Slavia centre back Ondrej Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a melee in the final stages of their last-16 tie.

The Scottish champions, who were reduced to nine men after Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun were sent off, crashed out of the competition 3-1 on aggregate.

"My player tells me he was racially abused," Gerrard said. "I feel angry ... I know Glen and I trust him 100% and it is extremely disappointing.

"If I wanted to say something to you on a football pitch, why do I need to cover my mouth and go to the ear?

"It is over to UEFA now this situation and I just hope it doesn't get brushed under the carpet."

Slavia denied the allegations and said in a statement Kudela had been assaulted by Kamara after the game. The defender said his remarks to the Finnish midfielder, who is Black, had not been racist.

Forward Roofe was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after he was shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

"Kemar deserved the red card, if he goes with his head the situation could've been different but some things are above football and I don't even feel like talking about football right now," Gerrard added.

UEFA Steven Gerrard Kamaran Bangash Kemar Roofe Ondrej Kudela Ondrej Kolar

Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters