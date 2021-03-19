ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.04%)
AVN 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.03%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-10.36%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.16%)
DGKC 124.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.95%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
HASCOL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.31%)
KAPCO 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.68%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.75%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.87%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.45%)
UNITY 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.29%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Palm slides to two-week low on higher supply outlook

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a two-week low on Friday and were set for a near 10% weekly decline, as expectations of increasing palm and rival soybean supplies weighed on prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 72 ringgit, or 1.9%, to 3,727 ringgit ($905.93) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since March 5.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release March 1-20 export data on Saturday, but traders are anticipating slower shipments amid industry forecasts of a double-digit jump in production.

Prices are reversing lower quite aggressively on expectations of higher production, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm prices had hit 13-year highs earlier this week.

US President Joe Biden's green fuel push using edible oils is helping drive up vegetable oil prices that are already near record highs, hitting key cost-sensitive consumers in India and Africa and stoking global food inflation fears.

Meanwhile, better crop weather in drought-hit South America weighed on the soybean market.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2.4%, while its palm oil contract declined 1.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up, but were still down more than 8% for the week as a new wave of COVID-19 infections across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes that an anticipated recovery in fuel demand would come soon.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

