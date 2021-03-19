ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
ASC 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.78%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-11%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.26%)
DGKC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
HASCOL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.76%)
KAPCO 41.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.47%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 85.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.32%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 139.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
UNITY 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Hong Kong stocks well down at lunch

  • The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.55 percent, or 454.89 points, to 28,950.83.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than one percent in the morning session Friday following a heavy sell-off on Wall Street as inflation and rate hike fears returned.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.55 percent, or 454.89 points, to 28,950.83.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index tokyo stock asia stock

