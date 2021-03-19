ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Dr Aafia Siddiqui: MoFA submits reply before IHC

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday submitted a reply before Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from a US prison.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Aafia’s sister Dr Fauzia Siddiqui through her counsel Sajid Qureshi Advocate and nominated federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministry as respondents.

Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, is serving 86-year prison sentence in US for attacking American soldiers in Afghanistan.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood informed the bench that a detailed response of Ministry from Foreign Affairs has been filed. Upon that Fouzia Siddiqui’s counsel sought time to present his arguments on the ministry’s statement.

Accepting his request, the IHC bench granted him two-week time and adjourned the case.

Earlier, Dr Fauzia in a statement submitted before IHC, said: “It seems apparent that though I am told Dr Aafia is the daughter of the nation, she is our sister, daughter, mother, etc., no one in the power corridor cares; just echoing empty slogans and fancy words. The government claims to listen but does not hear.”

She added, “I want to clarify one point, I did not come to this court to ask for justice because that is no longer possible for Aafia. Justice in this case would require the clock to be turned back and return to a mother lost childhood of her children and the life of infant that was taken from her. That justice can now only come from Almighty Allah, in the Day of Judgment when all things will be corrected.”

Fauzia adopted, “I thought this honorable court would take a position to compel the government of Pakistan to share with me the so called efforts they are making and facilitate and reinstate communication with Aafia, in a time when fear and uncertainty is prevailing and her life is in immediate danger. This also is a great time to achieve repatriation for Aafia.

Under the corona crisis prisoners are being transferred worldwide and this was a chance for the federation to show it cared with sincerity. The many avenues of negotiation and exchanges are well known to the government and have been submitted to this court as well in compliance to the order dated 14-03-2016 but the government has ignored it.”

She continued that as for Aafia refusing to sign the mercy petition, she has already signed it and acceded to it. If the foreign office would please share Ayesha Farooqi full counselor visit reports and full Abrar Hashmi reports, a copy of the signed form should be with them including an appeal to PM Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

