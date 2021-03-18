ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

  • 10-yr US yield tops 1.75% as investors digest Fed.
  • S&P 500 drops, tech-heavy Nasdaq slumps.
  • MSCI global index little changed as Europe's STOXX gains.
  • Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop, pressuring oil.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Benchmark US Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserve's policy statement a day earlier.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 1% in morning trading, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%, supported by European shares as the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.45%.

The dollar rallied, pressuring oil prices and reversing an initial fall following the US central bank's meeting on Wednesday, when the Fed said the US economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

Investors said markets were continuing to react to the Fed's meeting and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, as the central bank pledged to keep its foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

"It's all about the Federal Reserve meeting driving the markets today," said Brad Peterson, regional portfolio adviser at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

"While they reassured people that they aren't going to be in any hurry to raise short rates, their comfort with the back-up in rates at the long end of the curve is a bit surprising to people."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.76 points, or 0.52%, to 33,187.13, the S&P 500 lost 13.8 points, or 0.35%, to 3,960.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 181.76 points, or 1.34%, to 13,343.44.

The S&P 500 tech sector slumped more than 1% while financials, which are sensitive to bond yields, were the best-performing group.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose as high as 1.754%, its highest level since January 2020, leading a worldwide move higher in bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 25/32 in price to yield 1.7277%, from 1.641% late on Wednesday.

"I don't know what the Fed can do to stop a rise in yields that is based on stronger fundamentals," said BCA chief global fixed income strategist Rob Robis, pointing to the $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package that will drive growth.

"The path of least resistance is still toward higher yields," he said. "The US Treasury market leads the world and every bond market responds."

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is regaining its footing as an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations leads to more businesses reopening.

The US dollar rallied across the board, as higher Treasury yields helped it recoup losses from the previous session.

The dollar index rose 0.474%, with the euro down 0.53% to $1.1914.

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on a stronger dollar, a further increase in US crude and fuel inventories and the weight of the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic.

US crude recently fell 4.02% to $62.00 per barrel and Brent was at $65.44, down 3.76% on the day.

US Treasury yields European STOXX 600 index Federal Reserve's policy Benchmark US Treasury yields US 10 year Treasury bond yields US benchmark 10 year Treasury yields

US yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters