ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder
Mar 18, 2021
Pakistan

Govt performance: PPP wants to bring no-trust motion in Punjab PA: Raja

Naveed Butt 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said that PPP wants to bring a no-confidence motion in the Punjab assembly.

“The PTI government failed to show any performance and all the promises made to the people proved nothing but lies. The people are against this selected government because it has given nothing but price-hike, poverty and unemployment to the people. The selected government has destroyed the country’s economy,” the PPP leader expressed these views while addressing a news conference.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that it is very unfortunate that the selected government has attacked a constitutional institution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PPP strongly condemned these baseless accusations on the ECP by Imran Khan and his ministers.

“All the democratic forces are standing by the ECP. There is no fault of the ECP if Imran Khan lost all bye-elections and Senate elections,” he said.

He said that the name of opposition leader in the Senate will be announced after deliberations.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that we had all preparations ready for the long march but when the resignations were bracketed with the long march, the PPP asked for time to consult its Central Executive Committee (CEC). He said that the PDM was formed by the efforts of the PPP and its leadership. We will inform the PDM about the decision of CEC.

Former Prime Minister, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that PPP is a party which believes in democracy and has defeated every despotic government with its democratic actions.

He said that it was the PPP which convinced all the political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to take part in the by-elections and the PDM won in all four provinces. “In the Senate elections we defeated the selected government in the National Assembly and won a Senate seat from Islamabad.

The PDM has also won the chairman Senate but the biased presiding officer illegally and unlawfully rejected 7 votes of PDM candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani. We are going to challenge this in the court,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Punjab assembly PTI Government Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

