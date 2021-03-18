Govt performance: PPP wants to bring no-trust motion in Punjab PA: Raja

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said that PPP wants to bring a no-confidence motion in the Punjab assembly.

“The PTI government failed to show any performance and all the promises made to the people proved nothing but lies. The people are against this selected government because it has given nothing but price-hike, poverty and unemployment to the people. The selected government has destroyed the country’s economy,” the PPP leader expressed these views while addressing a news conference.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that it is very unfortunate that the selected government has attacked a constitutional institution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PPP strongly condemned these baseless accusations on the ECP by Imran Khan and his ministers.

“All the democratic forces are standing by the ECP. There is no fault of the ECP if Imran Khan lost all bye-elections and Senate elections,” he said.

He said that the name of opposition leader in the Senate will be announced after deliberations.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that we had all preparations ready for the long march but when the resignations were bracketed with the long march, the PPP asked for time to consult its Central Executive Committee (CEC). He said that the PDM was formed by the efforts of the PPP and its leadership. We will inform the PDM about the decision of CEC.

Former Prime Minister, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that PPP is a party which believes in democracy and has defeated every despotic government with its democratic actions.

He said that it was the PPP which convinced all the political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to take part in the by-elections and the PDM won in all four provinces. “In the Senate elections we defeated the selected government in the National Assembly and won a Senate seat from Islamabad.

The PDM has also won the chairman Senate but the biased presiding officer illegally and unlawfully rejected 7 votes of PDM candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani. We are going to challenge this in the court,” he said.

