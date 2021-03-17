3060 health workers, 257 elderly people vaccinated against virus

KHANEWAL: Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday said that exactly 3060 front line workers and 257 elderly people have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus in the district.

During a surprise visit to land record center and vaccination center at Mianchannu, the DC witnessed the process of vaccination of elderly people and advised them that only those people should visit the centers for vaccination who have received message through the system.

During visit to land record center, the DC instructed assistant director land record to treat the people with politeness and strictly follow the SOPs to check spread of the virus.

He checked the attendance of staff and record of entry of the people besides the cases of property transfer, issuance of Fard.