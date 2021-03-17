ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand steadies as Fed verdict looms, stocks fall

  • "Today's FOMC meeting is perhaps the most crucial in the last six months," RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.
  • "For markets, the most important outcome relates to the Fed's view on rising treasury yields. It is the uncertainty surrounding these issues that has engendered mixed trade on international markets."
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand steadied in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, as markets waited for the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting for its outlook on the economy and interest rates.

At 1500 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8950 versus the dollar, not far off its previous close of 14.9050.

"Today's FOMC meeting is perhaps the most crucial in the last six months," RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.

"For markets, the most important outcome relates to the Fed's view on rising treasury yields. It is the uncertainty surrounding these issues that has engendered mixed trade on international markets."

The Fed is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at 1800 GMT. Investors will eye Fed policymakers' remarks on a recent spike in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and the economic outlook.

Riskier currencies, such as those of emerging markets, thrive on US interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

The rand did not react much to data showing retail sales fell 3.5% at the start of the year.

Retail sales, one of the main drivers of economic growth in South Africa, were last in positive territory in annual terms in March 2020, after which they collapsed when the government imposed a strict lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

On the bourse, stocks extended losses on Wednesday along with other emerging market peers as investors awaited signals on policy tightening from the Fed.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell for a fourth consecutive session with the benchmark all-share index closing 1.18% lower at 66,494 points and the blue-chip top 40 index ended 1.32% weaker at 60,810 points.

Further losses were seen from the bullion index which fell 2.39% as gold prices inched lower.

Bullion miner Gold Fields ended the day 1.26% lower, while AngloGold Ashanti closed down 3.61%.

South Africa's government bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument rising 17.5 basis points at 9.37%.

South Africa's rand South Africa's forex market rand vs dollar South Africa's economy

South Africa's rand steadies as Fed verdict looms, stocks fall

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters