Punjab to provide Rs7bn Ramazan package

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that setting up of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority will ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.

The Punjab government has announced historic package worth Rs7 billion for providing relief to the people of the province during the holy month of Ramzan.

Under Ramzan package bag of 10-kg flour will be made available to the people in Ramzan bazaar at a rate of Rs300 which is 120 less than the market rate.

The Punjab government will give subsidy of 3.5 billion rupees for providing flour on affordable rates. Usman Buzdar said that he will personally monitor the Ramzan package and every single penny will be spent for providing relief to the deserving people.

He also directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.