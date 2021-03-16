ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.87%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.65 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (7.12%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.79%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.13%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.97%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.08%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 9.46 (0.2%)
BR30 24,670 Increased By ▲ 106.41 (0.43%)
KSE100 44,847 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,633 Increased By ▲ 35.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Markets

Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after closing lower in the previous session, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology stocks and conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 14,998.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 50,622.16 by 0356 GMT.

A renewed surge in COVID-19 cases, a jump in February inflation to a three-month high and a fall in January industrial output had led the Nifty to drop as much as 1.90% and the Sensex 1.96% on Monday.

Information technology stocks, which helped pare losses towards the close the previous session, continued their gains on Tuesday.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.56%. Software services provider Infosys Ltd added 0.8% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50. Oils-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd gained 0.3%.

Tata Communications Ltd fell 6.2% after the telecoms services provider said the government would sell up to a 10% stake in the company through an offer for sale, at a discounted floor price to the stock's last close.

Broader Asian markets were set to open higher, following record highs on Wall Street overnight, amid investor optimism over vaccinations and approval of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Indian shares COVID Infosys Ltd blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell

