Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

APP Updated 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday announced to change market and marriage hall timings as well as directed for 50 percent attendance in all public and private offices under work-from-home formula with immediate effect till April 15 to control the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

The provincial government issued the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in pursuance of the directions of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) and in exercise of powers under section 3 (1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

According to the Sindh government’s order, all commercial and businesses including markets, shopping malls, marriage halls etc to remain open at 6am and will close at 10pm except essential services like medical stores, clinics, hospitals as well as petrol pumps, bakeries or milk shops and restaurants etc.

The provincial government has ordered for 50 percent work-from-home formula in all public and private offices of the province. Amusement parks will be closed by 6pm. As per earlier decisions only outdoor events or marriages are allowed with upper limit of 300 persons till 10pm under defined SOPs.

In marques with defined modification for ventilations and no buffet service is allowed.

No indoor dinning is allowed only outdoor dinning and takeaway or home delivery is allowed under the new SOPs.

The provincial government has announced the closure of indoor gathering places, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, cinemas, theatre and shrines. Outdoor gatherings are allowed only in open spaces with maximum limit of 300 individuals under strict Covid-19 SOPs. The wearing of face-mask and social distancing are compulsory at all government, private offices and public places. The provincial government has further ordered that smart lockdowns could be imposed as may be necessary as per earlier decisions based on disease hotspots as deemed appropriate by respective Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

