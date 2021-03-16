ANL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
Mar 16, 2021
Dy chairman of Uzbekistan Railways visits Cantt Station

Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: A delegation from Uzbekistan led by deputy chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Akmal Kamalov visited the Cantonment station Karachi on Monday, the PR officials said. They were welcomed by the Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The delegation is on a three-day visit to Karachi and Gwadar from 14 to 16 March, especially the port facilities, in order to assess and explore the business and economic potential in the country. Akmal Kamalov stated that Pakistan Railways had such an enormous potential that, if fully explored, could revolutionise the country’s economy. The deputy Chairman was presented with a memento by the divisional superintendent upon conclusion of the visit.

