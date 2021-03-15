Business & Finance
Moderna testing new COVID-19 vaccine as potential booster shot
- The early-stage study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283 at three dose levels, and will be given to healthy adults either as a single dose or in two doses 28 days apart, the company said.
- Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates.
Updated 15 Mar 2021
Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate for its potential evaluation as a booster shot.
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries.
