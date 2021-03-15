ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
Pakistan

14,502 senior citizens vaccinated against coronavirus in 5 days

  • He also directed to strictly enforce corona related SOPs at the centre.
APP 15 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Monday said that 14,502 people above 60 years of age were vaccinated against coronavirus in the provincial capital during the last five days.

He disclosed this during his visit to Expo Centre to review arrangements regarding coronavirus vaccination.

He also visited counters, beds set up for coronavirus patients and checked duties of civil defence staff deployed at the Expo center.

He said that disabled people were being taken to the center on wheelchair for vaccination.

The DC Lahore directed the staff of the centre to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the center, adding that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed to strictly enforce corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the centre.

