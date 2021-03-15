Markets
Sri Lankan shares slide as industrials, financials fall
- The CSE All Share Index ended 1.20% lower at 7,160.41.
- Trading volume climbed to 31.5 million from 29.3 million in the previous session.
15 Mar 2021
Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, driven by losses in industrial and financial stocks.
Conglomerates LOLC and John Keells Holding were the top two drags on the index.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 140.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($709,367) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
Equity market turnover was 812.4 million rupees, exchange data showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197.50 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
