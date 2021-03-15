ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

UET syndicate holds 122nd meeting

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar’s 122nd meeting of Syndicate was held here under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain. The single agenda item meeting was on implementation of the Higher Education Department (HED) Government of KP directives/recommendations for overcoming the rising financial deficit at University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

