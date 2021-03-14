ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Lewandowski equals goal milestone as Bayern power past Bremen

AFP 14 Mar 2021

BERLIN: Bayern Munich romped to a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski claimed another goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga and hit the woodwork three times in a dynamic display.

Bayern dominated their final fixture before hosting Lazio in the Champions League last 16, second leg on Wednesday holding a 4-1 lead.

Goals by Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry put Bayern 2-0 up in Bremen before Lewandowski claimed his 32nd league goal this season.

Bremen striker Niclas Fuellkrug came off the bench to score a late consolation goal. Despite repeatedly hitting the post and crossbar, Lewandowski finally scored with an hour gone to equal Klaus Fischer's tally of 268 Bundesliga goals.

Only Bayern legend Gerd Mueller has scored more in Germany's top-flight with 365 in 427 league games.

Only a superb save from Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka also prevented Lewandowski scoring with a powerful header late on.

The victory extends Bayern's lead at the top of the table to five points.

